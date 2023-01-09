1960-2022
William Keith McMasters was born April 19th, 1960, in Memphis, Tennessee, and passed away December 26th, 2022, in Bakersfield, California. He was a native of Memphis and attended Wooddale Highschool. He worked in many aspects of the food industry in Memphis. He was the warehouse manager at the family-owned Lipsey Seafood Warehouse, owned by his niece Kelly and her husband Joe Lipsey. He also worked at the Stacked Deck Restaurant, owned by his sisters, Jackie Botwinick, Janice Capshaw, and June Heard, as inventory manager and in charge of keeping the books balanced. Keith loved karaoke and was an awesome singer.
Keith is preceded in death by his father, William Claude McMasters, his mother, Mary Idell McMasters, and his sister, Myra June Heard. He is survived by his Life Partner, Gail Johnston; brother David Anthony McMasters of Seymour, Tennessee; Sisters, Sharon Dan of Destin, Florida; Jackie Botwinick of Memphis, Tennessee; Terry White of Hernando, Mississippi; Pam Shuburte of Memphis, Tennessee; Janice (Janie) Capshaw of Seymour Tennessee their spouses and by numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Ronald McDonald House, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or your favorite charity.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 4th at 3 pm at the Taft Petroleum Club.
