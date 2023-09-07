Winfred F. Seale of Taft, California went home to be with the Lord 2-18-2023 at the age of 56.
He was born in Taft at the old Westside District hospital and grew to be a loved lifelong resident of Taft. He attended Taft City schools and Taft High School.
His favorite job was working at Halls Market on 10th Street while he was in school.
He later went on to a career in the oilfields and roofing. Winfred was not afraid of hard work. He learned good work habits at a young age.
Win is known for his gentle, loving and honest nature. He was a very kind and patient soul, always willing to help a friend.
Winfred was passionate about fishing. Always ready to throw a line in the water hoping to catch the big one with his mackerel bait! He enjoyed football and rooting on his Steelers!
Winfred was preceded in death by his parents Franklin and Barbara Seale.
He is survived by his sisters Christina Seale, Jackie Vanderhoff, his Aunt Helen and many nieces and nephews, and his tribe of close friends that are family to him.
Services will be later this month. In lieu of flowers he would rather have you please take somebody fishing and make some memories.
