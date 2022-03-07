March 13,1940 - February 22, 2022
Wyman Ronald Hunt, beloved husband to Sharon Hunt, Father and Papa, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord, surrounded by his loving family on February 22nd, 2022 at the age of 81.
Born March 13, 1940 to Jewell and Ival Hunt in Lexington, Oklahoma. Wyman was the third of six children. The family spent his early years moving from Oklahoma to California and back in search of opportunity, finally settling in Taft in 1946 after Ival Hunt returned from his valiant service in WWII.
He graduated from Taft High School in 1959, he attended Taft College where he earned his Associates Degree in Auto Mechanics.
Wyman worked for Petro-Therm alongside his father throughout high school and college, then began his long career at Standard Oil (Chevron) as a highly skilled and respected diesel mechanic, a profession that he excelled at and was very proud of.
He honed his auto mechanic skills by building, fixing and racing stock cars throughout the 1960’s and 70’s. He was particularly proud of his souped-up 1950’s Henry J, his Bug-Eyed Sprite, and his Morris Minor Mini Pickup, in which he won many drag races at the Southern California raceways and impromptu area drag strips. He was known in those pioneering days of local drag racing for his mechanical ingenuity, tenacity, humor and enthusiasm for the sport. His pit crew often included his dedicated friends, brothers, nephews, his children and peers in the auto industry.
He married Judith Diane Denning (Diane) in 1961 and welcomed Jeffery Eugene Covin as a beloved step-son. Lori Ann was born in 1962 and Barbara Jean in 1964. The family moved to San Jose, CA when Wyman was offered an opportunity for advancement with Chevron. A few years later, they tragically lost Diane to Cancer.
Wyman found love again when he met Sharon Lee Hutchinson and in 1974, they were married, welcoming Jane Marie, Janet Lee, and Michael Patrick Scott to the family. Wyman was a dedicated father to all of his children, and very proud of his brood. He loved having a large family, often surprising them with last-minute road trips and adventures. He spent many weekends and evenings helping with his children’s school projects and attending their sporting events. He was overjoyed to be blessed with 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He carried his love of cars into retirement by combining his woodworking and mechanical skills to transform PT Cruisers into works of art and spent many happy years with Sharon, rallying and showing his cars with the Bakersfield PT Cruiser Club
Wyman is preceded in death by his parents, Ival and Jewel Hunt, sister Theresa (Kay), sister Patsy Jean Criswell Hammett, first wife, Judith Diane Hunt, and son, Jeffery Eugene Covin.
Wyman is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Sharon Hunt, daughters Lori(Mike)Tuite, Barbara (Magid)Nazari, Jane (Rodney) Dutra, Janet (Jeff) Warner, son Michael Scott, grandchildren Steven(Kayla) Tuite, Kimberly Warner, Megan(Sara Wade)Warner, Jonathan(Christine) Dutra,Travis Dutra, Zachary(Amber)Dutra, Ashley Scott, Michael Scott, and 14 great-grandchildren, Brothers Don(Mara)Hunt, Tom(Lynda) Hunt, Doug(Pamela)Hunt, and the many nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren. He also leaves behind his very special dog CeeCee.
He will be achingly missed by all and remembered forever.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 13th from 2pm-5pm at Erickson Brown Funeral Home in Taft, CA
The family invites you to a Celebration of his life on his birthday,
Sunday, March 13th 5pm-9pm at the
Taft Petroleum Club 450 Petroleum Club Rd Taft, CA
Please join us at a Graveside Service Monday, March 14th at 11:00am West Side District Cemetery Taft, CA
