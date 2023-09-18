8/29 Taft vs RFK 4-5
Taft won all three doubles matches with the dynamic duos of Perla Camacho/Yuridia Zuniga Avila, Julia Farewell/Nayha Duenas, and Camila Garcia/Jasel Torres. They also took one singles win when Nayha Duenas overtook Sarah Chaves with a score of 8-3. It all came down to a final tie breaker, in which RFK's Jamile Hernandez defeated Alma Lopez Cruz of Taft, making the final score 4-5 in RFK's favor. Taft coach stated: "This was one of those games where we were closely matched, but we did not have our number one player for singles, and that made all the difference."
8/31 Taft vs Shafter 0-9
The Taft girls had an unfortunate loss to Shafter in the first round. "We played good, but they played better. We will be ready for them in the second round," says Taft Coach Kim McClanahan. The double's teams had tight matches, with scores of 4-8, 5-8, and a 6-10 tie breaker.
9/7 Taft vs McFarland 5-4
Taft girls tennis celebrated their first league win of the season tonight by beating out McFarland with a score of 5-4. Singles wins came from Elizabeth Palacios, Nayha Duenas, and Almo Lopez Cruz. Our number one duo Perla Camacho/Yuridia Zuniga Avila and our number three duo Camila Garcia/Jasel Torres played strong and took doubles wins for Taft.
9/12 Taft vs Chavez 0-9
Taft was overpowered in tonight's match against Cesar Chavez High School. "This is definitely a rebuilding year for us, since seven of our varsity players graduated last year, but our young team is making progress and getting better with every match," says Taft's Coach Kim McClanahan.
9/14 Taft vs Wasco 0-9
Taft girls suffered an unfortunate loss against Wasco tonight.The highlight of the evening was the number three doubles match of Camila Garcia/Jasel Torres from Taft vs Yetzary/Kiki of Wasco; it was a battle to the finish with a final score ending in an 8-10 tiebreaker.
