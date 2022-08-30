Zackery Garner Orrin came into this world on January 13, 1983, in Covina, California. He completed the family of his parents, Ron and Kathy (Garner) Orrin, and his “big” sister, Mary Alice.
Zack attended elementary schools in La Verne, Glendora, and Rowland Heights before the family moved to Taft, where Zack began fifth grade at Parkview School. The friendships he made his first year in Taft would stay important to him for the rest of his life. If asked, Zack would have most likely told you that his favorite part of junior high was JFL football—which obviously did not happen in school.
Given his choices, from the time Zack was old enough to carry a shotgun or a fishing rod, he would rather have spent time hunting and fishing with uncles, cousins, friends, and his dad than do almost anything else.
The most important parts of Zack’s high school experience were football, auto shop, and unsanctioned activities with friends. His love of cars--working on cars, fixing cars, racing cars, driving cars . . . quickly—was begun and nurtured in high school. Although college football was suggested to Zack by many people, he made it clear that the only schooling in his future would be of a technical nature. Shortly after graduation from Taft High in the Class of 2001, Zack left for WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming. It was at WyoTech that Zack came to appreciate the skills he had learned at Taft High. For example, none of his instructors at WyoTech believed that he had been taught in high school to weld so skillfully.
Shortly after graduation from WyoTech in 2003 (a graduation which Zack did not attend—(I’m done. I’ve got stuff to do”), Zack joined the Tiger Racing Team which was based in Southern California, and he spent the next eight months traveling the United States and Canada preparing, repairing, and modifying the cars to race in both the SCCA/Parnelli Jones and the American Sedan Divisions.
After leaving racing, Zack went to work at PSM, Precision Speed and Machine in Bakersfield, where he worked as a machinist until 2013.
Since childhood, Zack had spent weekends and after school time working with his dad, Ron Orrin, on various construction projects. After leaving the machinist trade, he turned his sights to construction, and for the last ten years Zack had been in partnership with his dad on many construction projects in Taft and Bakersfield. It was in construction and working with his dad that Zack found his passion. Not only was he extremely meticulous and skilled, but Zack was also a visionary with sights on grand projects. His expertise was sought after by other craftsmen and his talents were enjoyed by countless members of the community.
While work filled much of his days, he enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing with friends and family when not at work. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend that regularly did whatever he could to help and assist his less skilled friends and family with various projects.
His availability changed in September of 2019. Despite having attended high school together and briefly dating ten years earlier, Zack began to see Tiffany Parsons in the Fall of 2019. Zack found the love of his life in Tiffany. They were engaged in June of 2020 and married in gorgeous ceremony on January 30th, 2021, surrounded by those they loved and who loved them.
