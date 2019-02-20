After a long illness, Sandra Kay Lensing passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. She was born to Harold and Elenore Elkins on April 27, 1948. She was raised in Kingston, Washington, moved to Siskiyou County in 1967 and married Gordon Lensing after his service in the Army. She was a waitress for many years and raised 5 children. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and vacationing on the coast.

She is survived by her younger brother David Elkins, husband Gordon Lensing, children Michael Lensing, Stacey Lensing Schroedle, Jennifer Lensing Dickson, Jeffrey Lensing, and Rebecca Lensing Brown as well as 15 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents and older brother Gordon Elkins.

There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her name.