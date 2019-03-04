September 15, 1956 – March 2, 2019

Deb was born to Bill and Shirley Malin on September 15, 1956 in Taft, California. She joined her parents in heaven on March 2, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA. Deb was raised in Taft and attended local schools, graduating from Taft Union High School in 1974.

Deb was an active member of the community and a dedicated employee of the Taft City School District. Serving as a groundskeeper, she was often seen by the community riding a lawn mower or driving a bus waving with a friendly smile. After 24 years of service she retired and was currently employed by the West Side Mosquito and Vector Control District.

Deb loved the Lord and had the heart of a servant, volunteering her time to Westside Believers Fellowship. She loved antiquing and a good yard sale, was a talented crafter who loved a great bargain, and could repurpose almost anything.

In high school, she was a member of the dive and swim team and enjoyed writing for the Taft High Gusher newspaper. In addition, Deb loved spending time with her family fishing and camping.

Deb is proceeded in death by her parents, Bill and Shirley Malin. She is survived by her husband, Jammie Fry, daughter Shane Pate, son Nicholas Fry, grandpdog CoCo, and many friends and extended family members.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11am at Westside Believers Fellowship, 101 Highway 33, Taft, California 93268. A reception will follow at the church.