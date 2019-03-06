Shultz, Robert Charles, of Ridgecrest, California, passed away on Feb. 18, 2019, after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma.

He was born on March 19, 1944, in Riverside, CA. He is survived by: his mother, three siblings, his two daughters, three grandchildren, and his great-grandson. Bob graduated from Rancho Palos Verdes High School in 1962 and received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from California State University in 1971. He later became a firefighter with the City of Pasadena and was promoted to Captain, spending much of his time at Station 34. After a period of early retirement, Bob enrolled in and graduated from Western University School of Law. He moved to Ridgecrest in the early 2000s, leaving the city life behind.

A lifelong surfer, moving away from the ocean was tough, but he soon developed a deep love for the desert and the Sierras, often fishing in Lone Pine or visiting Lake Sabrina.

His thirst for knowledge kept him growing, whether it was taking Latin courses at Cerro Coso, or spending hours practicing guitar. He recently developed a fondness for gourmet cooking, and never stopped working those 1-5k piece puzzles. Above all else was his devotion to his children, grandchildren and great-grandson.

Bob's funeral will be held Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Holland & Lyons, followed by the burial at Desert Memorial Park. A further celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 2007 S Pickrell Rd., Ridgecrest, CA 93555.

The cost of Bob's cancer treatments took an enormous financial toll and his family started a fundraiser to cover the funeral costs. To donate, just follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com/robert-c-shultz-funeral-fund