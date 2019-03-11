February 26, 1939 - March 1, 2019

ohn Esley Jones aka Johnny Reb, 80, of Taft, CA passed away March 1st, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA.

John was born to Sam and Pearl Jones February 26th 1939 the 3rd child of 15 children. John moved his family to Taft, CA from Alabama in 1962 to work in the oilfields where he started out as a roustabout and worked his way up to foreman for Westside construction and Triple Nickel construction and as Vice President of Branch oilfield construction. He was a loving Husband, Father, Brother; grandfather, Great grandfather and friend. John was preceded in death by his Dad, Sam Jones; Mother Pearl Jones; Brothers, Carl and Bennie Jones; Sisters, Lorene Griffin, Bonnie Jones and Diane Bugbee; Daughter Linda Gail Jones. John is survived by his wife of over 60 years Bonnie Jones; Sons Curtis (Carla) Jones, Gene Jones and Craig Jones; Brothers Ed (Brenda) Jones; Charles (Ruth) Jones; Juanita Pfender; Phyllis Stewart; Sandra (Larry) Thornton; Donna (Lowell) Everett; Sherry Palms, and Pat (Jeff) Johnson. 13 Grandkid's and 19 great grandkid's; his 3 dog children Wiley, Missy and Emmitt. John was a simple man and did not want a funeral or a celebration of his life and just asks for everyone to keep the good memories of him.