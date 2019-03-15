Arrangements through Lori Family Mortuary
Hazel Louise Barr, a resident of Bakersfield, California, passed away on February 23rd, 2019, at the age of 100. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Taft.
Arrangements through Lori Family Mortuary
Hazel Louise Barr, a resident of Bakersfield, California, passed away on February 23rd, 2019, at the age of 100. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Taft.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.