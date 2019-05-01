Mark C. Fessler, 42, passed away April 13, 2019, in Susanville, CA. Mark was born to Harold A. and Kathy (Lane) Fessler on Feb. 3, 1977 in Carson City, Nevada. He was the youngest of six. He lived in Gardnerville, Nevada, till 1994, when he moved to Ridgecrest and lived with his mom, Kathy. He graduated from Burroughs High School in 1995.

Mark is survived by his parents Harold and Kathy; brothers Tim (Jaime), David (Julie), sisters Tracy (Edward), Kimberly (LJ), and Missy; uncles Don Lane, Roger Lane of Ridgecrest; aunts Ruby and Mary of Iowa. Mark had many nieces, nephews, cousines from the Lane and Lilly families in Ridgecrest and Fesslers in Iowa.

He attended college at Cerro Coso and Chico State with his cousin Ryan Lilly. Mark later moved to Susanville, CA, where he became a bartender extraordinaire at the Diamond Mountain Casino and Brewery.

Mark was loved by many and will be missed by all. We would like to give a special thanks to cousin Desi.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Ridgecrest.