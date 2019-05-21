1940 – 2019

Sandra (Keefer) Keller, 78, a former longtime resident of Maricopa, California passed on March 24, 2019 at AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital located in Orange City, Florida. Sandra was the wife of the late Ernest Keller and the loving daughter of the late Trenice and Iris (Watkins) Keefer.

Sandra retired from Maricopa Unified School District where she worked in the High School Counseling Office. She enjoyed working for the school and she loved the students just like they were her own and she was affectionately known as Mom Sandy to many. She loved to cook and bake spending countless hours during the holidays preparing and delivering baked goods for family and friends. She was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Moose, Lodge #1431 and the American Legion, Post #0070. She cherished and loved her family and friends, she enjoyed traveling with her friends and to visit family as often as possible. Sandra was most proud of her family and her son’s 32 years of military service.

Sandra is survived by her son, Neihl Keefer and wife Justine of Osteen, Florida; two grandchildren, Tabatha of Deltona, Florida, Justin and his wife Kimberly of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; four great grandchildren, Keaghan, Tristan, Kellan and Rylee; two sisters, Bea Maulsby of Bremerton, Washington, Jeri Jo Stephens and her husband Joe of Bakersfield, California and her brother Pat Keefer of Maricopa, California. She was predeceased by her brother the late Jim Keefer.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Ceremony with Sandra’s family from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Taft Moose Lodge, 205 North 10th St., Taft, California 93268.

Memorial donations may be made in Sandra’s name to the Taft Moose Lodge and the Taft American Legion.