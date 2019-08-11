April 1957-August 8, 2019

Ella passed away on August 8, 2019 at her home in Stevensville, MT. Ella was born the youngest of 5 children to Allen and Estelle Aune in April 1957. Her childhood was spent in Anaconda, MT, and Seattle, WA where she graduated high school. She meet her loving husband, Butch Trainor of 34 years, and moved to Forsyth, MT where they lived for over 25 years until moving to Taft, California for a short while and then retiring in Stevensville, MT. Ella loved to grow roses and peonies. She enjoyed ceramics and collecting miniature tea pots and wolves. She loved to be outside either camping, gardening, boating but most of all riding on the Harley with her husband. Ella was know for her Christmas decorations, that she took great pride in planning each year. She loved everyone with all her heart and soul. She cherished time with family and friends and adored her fur babies. She was the world greatest mother, even to kids that weren’t her own, they all called her Mom. She is survived my her husband Butch Trainor, her son Don Dowden (Misty), son Bill Dowden (Jamie), daughter Roseanne Noble (Randy), and daughter Chelsea Trainor. Also her grandchildren Shylo Noble, Isabella Noble, Raelee Dowden, Beth Crowley, Elayna Dowden, Ruger Dowden, Dallas Dowden, Leighton Dowden. She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved dogs Princess, Goliath and Grizzly Bear. She touched so many lives and blessed so many people by being a wonderful Wife, Mom, Grandma, Gigi, sister, Aunt, Cousin, and friend. She will be greatly missed. Services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at Garden City Funeral Home with a burial at Missoula Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life pot luck at her home.