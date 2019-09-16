September 10, 1940 - August 9, 2019

James Thomas “Tom” White passed away at home in Arroyo Grande, California on August 9, 2019. Tom was born and raised in Taft, California where he graduated from high school in 1958. He was the son of Carl Vane and Nina White, brother of Ronald L White and Sandra J. Nicholetti, all deceased. He is survived by his wife, Jean, of Arroyo Grande, CA. He is also survived by his children: Drew T. White of Central Point, OR; Michael Scott White of Central Point, OR; and Jered T. White of Lompoc, CA and by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tom is also survived by cousins Roger, Randy, and Richard Miller of Taft.

Tom attended Fresno State and graduated with a BA in 1962. He served in the Army during 1968.

Tom used his exceptional talents in a variety of ways during his lifetime..from teaching and coaching, to restoring and reselling homes, to graphic arts. He was a talented artist, leaving behind many beautiful paintings. He was also a skilled woodworker, creating many carvings. Two carvings he did exemplified his life. One read “Life, Love, Family”. Another read “Life’s Links: God, Love, Life, Family, Respect, Strength, Forgiveness”. God and Family were guiding forces in his life.

Tom loved the water and the ocean. He was a lifeguard and surfer for many years. He also enjoyed golf, belonging to Rogue Valley Country Club in Medford, OR. He played many other courses in Oregon and California. He also enjoyed keeping track of his friends and classmates from Taft HS, attending as many class reunions and activities as he could.

Both Tom and his wife Jean retired in Medford OR and moved back to the Central Coast of CA in 2004.

Tom is also survived by a very special granddaughter, Allison Allen, who was with her grandfather when he passed away. He called her “Sunshine” and she brought much joy and light into his life. Allison is a nurse and the mother of three children: Elise, Josephine and Asa. She lives in Grover Beach, CA. Also with Tom when he passed was Allison’s mother, Denise Kincade, someone who is also very special to us.

Tom will be missed by all who knew him.