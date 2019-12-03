6/6/44-11/19/19

David James Reed peacefully cast his crown before the Lord and heard, “Well done son, well done. Welcome home,” when he took his final breath on Tuesday November 19, 2019, at his home in Clovis, California.

David was born on June 6, 1944 in Dinuba, California, where he was raised. He met the love of his life, Ethelene Horsley. They married and moved to Taft, California. In Taft, David worked at the same oil company for 36 years and made a lasting impact with his ingenuity, commitment and humor. David enjoyed playing golf, basketball and softball. He was known for his love of nature. He enjoyed family camping trips, fishing, hunting and backpacking. He made lasting and meaningful friendships throughout his lifetime.

David walked close with the Lord. He was an active member of Taft First Assembly of God for over 30 years. He was a leader in Royal Rangers, a member of the church board, and enjoyed singing in the choir. He went on mission trips and had a passion for local and global missions. His love for people and his generosity will always be remembered.

For the past 13 years, David and Ethelene gave up a comfortable, retired life here in the states and lived in Ethiopia. They grew and exported roses to fund mission projects. They gave financially and of their time to share the love of Jesus. The legacy of David’s life and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

David was a loving husband, father, “Uncle Dave” and “Poppy.” He has received his great reward and is worshiping at the feet of Jesus.

David James Reed is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ethelene Reed; his brother, Thomas Reed and sister, Elizabeth Fuselier; his children, Julie Farmer and husband Charles Farmer, Jennifer Hargestam and husband Karl Hargestam, David Reed II and wife Rachel Reed, and Sherry Glick; his grandchildren, Allison Petrissans and husband Matthew Petrissans, Morgan Farmer, Hannah Josefsson and husband Amos Josefsson, Jacob Hargestam, Abigail Hargestam, Luke Hargestam, Adam Reed, Megan Walker and husband Josh Walker, Kaylyn Glick; his great grandchildren, Jonas Petrissans, Hayden Walker, and Gavin Walker.

David will be remembered with his brothers, Glen Reed and John Reed, his parents Margaret and Harris Reed.