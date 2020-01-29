August 3, 1941 - January 5, 2020

Mike Moore passed away January 5, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side. He was born on August 3, 1941 in Orange County, CA. His family moved to Eureka, CA where he lived most of his life. He was named after his grandfather, Michael J. Burns, who was an assemblyman and senator for California and for whom the highway between Eureka and Arcata was eventually named.

He met the love of his life, Cletha Blalock (Annie), on a school bus, where they both ended up getting kicked off because he pulled her pigtails. They have been inseparable ever since. Mike attended St. Bernard’s and Eureka High School. Mike and Annie would have celebrated 59 years of marriage on March 11, 2020.

Mike and Annie owned and operated Mike Moore Termite Control in Eureka for 25 years, where Mike was known for his thoroughness, honesty and integrity, and generously taught this trade to his son-in-law, Mike Strickland, who worked beside him for 16 years, before he and Annie decided to pursue their dream of opening a restaurant. They purchased The McKittrick Hotel in McKittrick, CA. Annie always had a vision of a bar covered in pennies. When he got the top covered, he thought he was finished when Annie said, “When are you going to finish the rest?” Mike then covered the floors, the walls, the pool table, and the outside walls until his passing. There are well over a million pennies covering the bar. Mike has become lovingly named “The Pennyman.” They have been in McKittrick for 21 years now and have created a really cool tourist attraction. They have been featured in many newspaper articles, magazines, and television shows, including Huell Howser’s Road Shows.

Mike loved old hot rod cars, fishing, camping, flying kites, riding motorcyles, and flying his ultralight airplane. Mike loved to tell jokes and always had everyone laughing.

Mike leaves behind, his loving wife, Annie; his daughters, Susie Strickland and husband, Mike and Sheri Zimmerman and husband, Justin. His grandchildren, Shane Strickland, Shauna Soeth, and great grandson, Clayton Soeth. His sister, Denise Braafladt, his nieces and nephews, Bob Johnson, Janine Susich, Geri Bullard, Jackie Moore, Cathy Ross, Chris Wyman, and Ray Seidell, Jr. He also leaves behind many dear friends and family.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Mary Moore, and his grandparents, Michael J and Millie Burns.

A celebration of Mike’s life was held at his Penny Bar with a standing room only crowd showing how much he was loved.