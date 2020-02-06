5/10/38-1/8/2020

Odessia better known as Big O to her friends and loved ones, passed away frequently at home with her family and life time friend Mickey by her side. She was a waitress for years. She worked at the Oasis, Jo's, Best Bowl and Hahn's. She then became a C.P.A and worked at the hospital and Fort.

She loved to play the slots and spend time with her grandchildren and great granddaughter. She leaves behind her daughter Beth, son Jim/Luann. Her 7 grandkids, Lara, Jimmy, Savanah, Landon, Amber, Heather and Curtis as well as her great granddaughter Khloe Rose.

This is a quote she always said, “I may be up in years, but I can still shift my gears”. She will be missed so much by her loved ones and friends.

R.I.P Big O