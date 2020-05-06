September 14, 1943 - May 1, 2020

Roy “Wayne” Wheeler, 76, of New Cuyama, California, passed away on May 1, 2020. He was born on 09/14/1943 in Anadarko, Oklahoma.

Wayne worked for 28 years with Arco. He retired in 1992. After Retirement he started his tractor business “Wayne’s Wacky World of Weeds”

He enjoyed telling jokes, his tractor, driving school bus, coaching softball, and family.

Wayne met Peggy Wheeler in 1959. They were married on April 14, 1962 in Santa Maria, Ca. Together they raised 4 children: Elva Griffin, Waynette Nuno, Cecil Wheeler, and Sherry Griffin.

Wayne is survived by wife Peggy Wheeler, three daughters and 2 son in-laws. Elva and Karry Griffin, Waynette and Carlos Nuno, and Sherry Griffin, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, also four brothers Bill Scott, Denny Scott, Eddie Wheeler, and Gary Wheeler.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Lahoma Wheeler, brother Doyle Wheeler, and son Cecil Wheeler.

The family has entrusted Lori Family Mortuary with the arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.