Jessica Anne Bennett (Anee Abramson), 43, of Reno, Nevada, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at home.

Jessica was born in Los Angeles, CA on December 11, 1976. She graduated from Port Richmond High School in Staten Island, New York, in 1995 and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Suffolk University in Boston, MA, in 2000.

Jessica was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend. She became the biggest and most enthusiastic Boston sports fan while living there. She loved the Red Sox and the New England Patriots with a passion! Jessica spent her career working in social work, where she had a huge, open, loving heart for everyone she met! Jessica left us too soon, but will be ever remembered when we gaze upon the stars.

Jessica is survived by father Donald Abramson of Ridgecrest, CA; sister Alicia (Abramson) and nieces Katie and Erin (Abramson) of Berkeley, CA; twin sister Ronnie (Kauffman) brother-in-law Eric, and nieces Amara and Shaye of Reno, NV; and, sister Donna (Valenzuela), her husband Francisco and nieces Xena and KayCie of Leonardo, NJ. Jessica is preceded in death by her mother Julia Mary Abramson (Dimmick).

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.






