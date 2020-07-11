Loralee Connally lost her life in a tragic car accident on March 18th, 2020 in Inyokern California at the age of 58.

Loralee is survived by her husband Raymond Connally of Trona CA, Children Jessica McCrumb (Richard), Adrian Hughes, Ralinda Brennan (Peter) of Ridgecrest CA and Step Son Raymond Connally. Siblings: Carol Sims, Karen Newton, Allan Newton, Joy Willard, and Tina Garrigus. As well as 16 grandchildren. Loralee is preceded in death by Mother Wilda Newton, Father Albert Newton, and son Brian Hughes.

Loralee was born on June 19, 1961, in San Bernardino, CA to Albert and Wilda Newton. She grew up in Fontana, CA, and moved to Ridgecrest in 1986. She retired from NEX at NAWCWD at China Lake after 19 years. She loved serving the China Lake community and made many friends throughout the years. She was a very loving and caring person to everyone she met. She was always willing to make a friend and help someone in need. She was a supportive proud mother and grandmother. She took pride in her family above all else. She will be sorely missed but the Lord needed her more.

A memorial is scheduled for July 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Ridgecrest Church of the Nazarene. Ken Lewis will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Loralee’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ridgecrest Church of the Nazarene. A memorial fund has been set up at Navy Federal Credit Union (Loralee Connally Memorial fund) to help with the cost of the memorial and to purchase a headstone for her son which she was not able to do before she passed.