1964-2020

Reba was born on February 17, 1964 in Hanford, Ca. to Anna Mae and Jerry Cloud and passed away June 22, 2020 at the Bakersfield Heart Hospital.

Reba was not only a family member, but she was a friend to everyone she came into contact with. She had a very special talent for giving nicknames, she gave them to her kids, grandkids, nieces, great nephews and even her brothers. Reba had the ability to make you feel like the most special person in the world. She had a laughter that could fill a room and such a big heart. She laughed, she cried, she lived, but most of all she loved. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

She was preceded in Death by her mother Anna Mae Cloud, father Manuel D. Hunter, father Jerry Cloud, Brother Frankie Dale Hunter.

She is survived by her children: Jerry Meek, Heather and Ronnie Zaldivar, Raymond and Jennifer Meek Cleo Hunter Jr., Shadd Curriston; Siblings Cleo Hunter and Dewayne Cloud; Grandchildren: Jerry meek, Isaac Meek, Tearza Chacon-Zaldivar, Raylend Meek, Skylis Meek, Carter James Valenzuela, Ronnie Zaldivar jr. Priscilla Zaldivar, Elena Zaldivar, Emmalee Meek. The fathers of her children: Raymond Meek and Daniel Curriston; Sister’s -in-law, nieces, great-nephews and many cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life at New Hope Temple, 308 Harrison Street in Taft, CA., on July 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm.