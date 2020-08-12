Alleva Lane Graham of Dunsmuir, California, passed away July 18, 2020 in Dallas, Texas.

Alleva was born in Comanche, Texas on November 28, 1921. Her family were farmers. She had 6 brothers and sisters. Alleva was the only sibling to graduate from high school. She was very proud of this accomplishment.

In 1942 Alleva was asked by our government to be trained for war work. She agreed and went to Waco, Texas for training. This is where she met her husband, Kenneth, a soldier at the Army Flying School in Waco. A er training she worked at Consolidated AirCraft , repairing B-24’s as one of the “RosietheRiveters." She and Kenneth got married during this time. They were married 51 years.

After Kenneth was out of the Army, they moved back to Kenneth’s home in Northern Idaho, never to live in Texas again.

Alleva is survived by her daughter Judy McWilliams of Dallas, Texas and her son Mike Graham living out of the country. Also, two granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.

Alleva loved living in Dunsmuir. She was proud of all the work that she and her husband did on the First Baptist Church in Dunsmuir. The Lord and church were her favorite passions. She liked her yard and worked to have beautiful roses. She would invite anyone walking by to come in the house for coffee, cookies and conversation.

Alleva being in a railroad family was very involved in saving the Dunsmuir Rail Station, Railroad Days and a member of the Dunsmuir Historical Railroad Society. She also supported the local High School sports teams by taking them to pizza parties at the Pizza Factory in town.

Alleva will be buried at Mt. Shasta Memorial Park next to her beloved husband and in the shadow of Mt. Shasta at a future date.

She was a devoted Christian, loving wife and mother who was dedicated to her church, family and helping those in need. She taught her children to love God, be humble, stand strong in their beliefs, work hard and be thankful for what you are blessed with. She worked in her garden, planting all types of colorful flowers which she enjoyed sharing with those that passed by her home. She will be missed.