Esther Rader passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020. Esther was born in California to Bessie and George Humphries. She was the youngest of eight children. Her nickname growing up was “Sissie.”

In 1953 she married the love of her life, Charles Rader. She and Charles moved a couple of times with three kids in tow, but settled in Siskiyou County and had called it home ever since.

Esther enjoyed having a garden, and having kids helped because she could send them out to weed the garden before play time. She loved canning all the fruits of her labor.

Esther and Charles were both musical as she knew how to play the piano, organ and accordion. Her faith was always important to her and her family and she always held her beliefs close.

Esther is preceded in death by her parents, Bessie and George; her loving husband Charles Rader; her eldest son Daniel; her daughter Beth, her sisters, Virginia Rivers, June Dunn, and Georgie Randall; and her stepbrother Billy Wooden. She is survived by her son John Rader (Becky); and grandchildren Michael and Jason. She is also survived by her sister Helen Crone; and brothers Wallace Humphries and Paul Humphries.

She will always be remembered as having a sassy spirit and a heart of gold who loved people.