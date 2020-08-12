Lester Harlan Fasig Jr. and Jean Barbara Fasig

Lester Harlan Fasig Jr, born August 25th, 1926 in Los Angeles, California, passed away in his home in Yreka California on Sunday, March 8th, 2020. The son of Lester H Fasig Sr and Eleanor C Fasig, he joined the US Navy at the age of 17 in 1943 and served as a gunner aboard the SS Diamond Knot for the duration of the war. He returned a er the war and attended and graduated from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington where he received his degrees in chemistry and mathematics and later taught chemistry and met his future wife, Jean B Hughes. He was an avid mountain climber and skier, climbing every major mountain peak in the cascades and Setting record climbs on Mt. Rainer that are still unbeaten 70 years later. He worked for Boeing in Renton, Washington as a chemist/engineer and helped develop the fire retardants used for the interiors of the Boeing 707’s. He taught 4th grade in Auburn Washington and a er moving to Siskiyou County in 1961, he started his own furniture line featured in Better Homes and Gardens and later went on to work teaching grade school in Horse Creek, high school chemistry in Weed, and welding at College of the Siskiyous. He was a Boy Scout executive for over 10 years and an active member of the ski patrol for the original Ski Bowl, previously located on the western slopes of Mt Shasta until they closed due to a massive avalanche in 1978. He was married to Jean Hughes-Fasig for 70 years and was the father of 4 children, Forrest Fasig, Scott Fasig (deceased), Bryce Fasig , Heidi Overstreet, 8 grand children and 8 great grand children. At 93, he led a life full of adventures and accomplishments. He’s now on to his next adventure, I hope you got your wings Dad.

Jean Barbara Fasig passed peacefully in her home on Wednesday March 18th. Born April 7th, 1929 to Frank V Hughes Sr. and Alice Sophia Wicklander- Hughes in their home in Tacoma Washington. A pioneer among women from the beginning, Jean attended the University of Washington where she excelled on the fencing team, an avid skier and a member of the Mountaineers Club, climbing every major peak in the Cascades and Sierras. She received her bachelors in education and married Lester H Fasig in 1950. Becoming a resident of Siskiyou County in 1961, Jean taught school at Hornbrook, Bogus and Willow Creek. She was an active member of the ski patrol at the Ski Bowl on Mt Shasta until it’s closure in 1978. She returned to school and received her nursing license from Southern Oregon State University and went on to become one of the first women in the state of California to receive her Family Nurse Practitioners Degree from UC Davis. She worked for Siskiyou General Hospital, Dr Richard Alley, the Siskiyou county Health Department and concluded her nursing career with Madrone Hospice, retiring not once but twice, the second time at the age of 80. Jean was voted Woman of the Year for Siskiyou County and an active member of the Book Club and The Old Nurses Club until the very end. She was a strong adventurous woman who loved riding horses, hiking, skiing, fencing, bike riding, traveling, reading and most of all, nursing. The mother of 4 children, Forrest Fasig, Scott Fasig(deceased) Bryce Fasig and Heidi Overstreet. She had 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Jean continued to be a strong free spirit throughout her life. She has moved on to her next adventure to join her recently deceased husband of 70 years. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The angels definitely have some competition now mom, enjoy your new wings.

Memorial services to be held at a later date pending Covid regulations. Time and date will be announced when available.