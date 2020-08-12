On Sunday, August 2, 2020 Shirley Joy Corbett, known as Shirley Joy by many and Mema to her immediate family, passed peacefully with Bill and her daughter Kerrie by her side.

Shirley was born on December 12, 1942 in Yreka, and was raised in Happy Camp.

Right out of high school she moved to San Francisco where she earned her cosmetology license and married Bill Hawley; together they started a family. After their divorce, Shirley moved back to her hometown of Happy Camp where she married Jim Corbett. They later moved on to Winnemucca, Nevada, until his passing in 1997. For the past 22 years she has lived with her partner Bill Phillips in Winnemucca.

Other than her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, her greatest joy was her art. Despite suffering from the severe effects of Rheumatoid Arthritis for almost thirty years, she created many beautiful paintings which are cherished by all honored enough to own one.

Her beautiful spirit, her bold and colorful personality, and her love and appreciation for haute couture & cuisine, touched a lot of lives in her 77 years and will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gerry and Sam Hobbs; her brothers Gary Hobbs, Dennis and sister-in-law Marianne Hobbs; She is survived by her partner Bill Phillips; her brother Randy Hobbs (Sandy); her sister-in-law Jeannie Hobbs; her children Kerrie Reisbeck (Bob), Kim Walmsley (Jim), Scott Hawley (Faith), and Amy Hawley; her stepchildren Roger Corbett, Jim Corbett (Carol); her grandchildren Cody (Kristi), Cassie and Curtis Walmsley, Jessica and Margaux Reisbeck, Jenica Hawley, Becca Fitzgerald (AJ), Chloe Cantwell, Kendrick Engstrom, Riley and Kyle Corbett; her great grandchildren, Deacon, Addison, Ashton, Kira, Hudson; and many nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life will follow the graveside services on Sunday August 16, 2020 at 12 noon, Happy Camp River Park.