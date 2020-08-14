Gloria (Jeannie) Craft, 1942-2020

Loving Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, friend and Thrift Shopper.

A Lamont California native, Jeannie was a waitress at Goldie’s Café, Casa Lopez Mexican Restaurant, Topps Café, and The Pantry. She enjoyed dancing, singing, gardening and large family gatherings.

Jeannie retired to Trona, California where she made lots of new friends, she considered family.

Jeannie is preceded in death by her husband Bill Craft of Lamont California, her Mother and Stepdad, Bertha and Jim Hicks of Merced, California, her father William Hollingsworth of Modesto, California, sisters Opal, Pauline, Ruby, Barbara, brother Rocky and Grandson Clayton Williams.

She is survived by her siblings Dorothy Johnson (Willie), Carol Sue Patrick of Merced, California and Bill (Carol) Hollingsworth of Hollenburg, Kansas, Buck Whitehead of Arizona. Children, Yvonne Cargile Parks (Darron) of Ridgecrest, California, Skeeter (Richard) Hudgens of Loudon, Tennessee, Pamela Orsburn (Glenn) of Bakersfield, California and Tim Williams (Tracy) of Gibson, Tennessee.

Grandchildren whom she cherished and lavished with love and affection:

Johnny Parks, Pamela Parks (Darron), Michael Parks, Roxanne Cecil (Josh), Matt Vanhoozen, Micheal (Taylor) Vanhoozen, Kami (Justin) Buchanan, Christopher (Sandy) Simmonds, Stephen Simmonds, Timmy Williams, Ryan (Aurora) Williams, Allen Williams, Kerri (Bryant) Davis, Briana Prater, Owen Prater

26 Great Grandchildren ages 21 to Newborn.

Jeannie had a large loving family. At family gatherings the fact that we all existed because of her was routinely brought up. She would just smile and say she did a great job because we were all so great looking. (Wink, wink and a smile) She was her family’s rock; she loved them with all her heart and was always there for them. She would give anyone anything she had if they needed it.

Jeannie left a legacy of love that stretches across these United States from California to Maine.

Let all that you do be done in Love - 1 Cor 16:18

You can shed tears that she is gone, or you can smile because she has lived

You can close your eyes and pray that she’ll come back, or you can open your eyes and see all she’s left.

Your heart can be empty because you can’t see her, or you can be full of the love you shared

You can turn your back on tomorrow and live yesterday, or you can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday.

You can remember her and only that she’s gone, or you can cherish her memory and let it live on.

You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back

Or you can do what she’d want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on.

-David Harkins

No Services have been scheduled at this time.