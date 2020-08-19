Leroy L. Doig, III, passed away in his family’s home in Ridgecrest, California, on August 10, as the result of a heart attack. He was 62 years old.

A lifelong resident of Ridgecrest, Leroy was the eldest son of Leroy and Betty Doig. He spent his childhood roaming the desert with his friends and scaring his mother with the many creatures he brought home. Bright and outspoken, he made a lasting impression on every teacher he ever had (his younger siblings found this out the hard way when they encountered some of those teachers in their turn).

After high school, Leroy worked summers at the then China Lake Naval Weapons Center while earning B.A. degrees in English and History, with a minor in Linguistics, and a Master of Arts in English Literature at California State University, Fullerton. Upon graduation, he returned to work at China Lake full time and spent 35 years there as a technical writer and Command Historian, where he was highly sought-after for his near-encyclopedic knowledge of China Lake and its products. His prodigious and varied volume of work included many video documentaries that he both wrote and narrated, starting with “Secret City,” and the establishment of the US. Naval Museum of Armament and Technology. His crowning effort was the 17-part video series “Pictures of Us,” which tells of the early days of the Navy’s presence in the Indian Wells Valley and perfectly showcases his love of China Lake and its unique place in history. He was always interested in the many stories people have to tell, especially those of old-time China Lakers and the way in which they achieved numerous scientific and technical developments. He greatly enjoyed interviewing these characters and loved documenting their stories as oral histories, which are now part of an archived collection.

Over the years, Leroy was active in many aspects of community life, including China Lake Players, CLOTA, the Elks, the Historical Society of the Upper Mojave Desert (HSUMD), Maturango Museum, Friends of the Ridgecrest Library, and the Chief Petty Officer’s Association. He was particularly proud to have been initiated as an honorary Chief Petty Officer.

Leroy loved to entertain, and was widely known for his barbecues, and for his weekly patio get-togethers, or “porchings,” which attracted friends from every stratum of valley society and beyond. These events provided a platform for his favorite pastime of listening to – and telling – stories. He also had a special love for children, who always saw past his gruff exterior within minutes of meeting him.

Leroy leaves behind four children — Eric, Ryan, Kurt, and Jayne Hennigan — and their mother, Susan; grandchildren Cameron, Kaelynn, Kinsley, Rylie, Devin, Caitlin, Lia, and Emily; god-daughter Amberley Dorrell; siblings Jeanne, Matthew, and Alan Doig; Philip and Mary Lee Misemer; many beloved cousins; and more well-loved friends than can be counted.

Arrangements for a memorial have been postponed due to the current difficulty in having gatherings, but plans will be announced when they are set (pay attention to your email, Monday Knights!). For those wanting to make a gesture in Leroy’s memory, consider making a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or contribute locally to the HSUMD or WACOM . . . and continue to tell your stories.







