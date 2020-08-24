1941 – 2020

Margaret was born on April 20, 1941 in Alamosa, Colorado and passed away at the age of 79, on August 3, 2020 in Taft, California. Margaret enjoyed her many visits to Cayucos. She also liked long vacations with her husband, Don to Oklahoma, Yellowstone, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Texas. Her family was extremely proud of Margaret’s accomplishment of earning her Bachelor's Degree in business at CSUB. Margaret worked in the medical industry for 30 years, at the Wackenhut Correctional Facility for a year and did bookkeeping and taxes for local businesses. Margaret, Meme as she was affectionately called, loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Don Coker and her parents, Lawrence and Roberta Carrell. She is survived by her son, Greg Coker; her two daughters, Christie (Allen) Hebert and Kimberly Coker; her grandchildren, David (Kessia) Coker, Hayley (Christian) Easley, Andrew Coker, Christian Hebert, Brooke and Haddli Roper; her great-grandchildren, Colbi and Pauli-Ann Coker and Violet and Lucy Easley; and by her brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Ann Coker. At the request of Margaret, the family will have a private gathering. The arrangements are under the direction of the Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest. www.greenlawnm-c.com