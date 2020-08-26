Pearl “Jeannie” Echeberry died on August 17 in Ridgecrest at the age of 75.



Jeannie was born in Long Beach, CA, on January 23, 1945. She was an active member of the Ridgecrest Lions Club since 1989 and a member of Lions Club International since 1982.



Jeannie loved ceramics and also collected nutcrackers. She graduated from Phineas Banning Senior High School, Wilmington, CA.



Her main occupation was office work and as a homemaker.



Jeannie is survived by her husband, Kenneth, her sons, David and Gary, daughter, Karen, and sister, Anna Gonzales. She is also survived by eight grandchildren.



A private service for Jeannie was held on August 22 at 9 a.m. at Desert Memorial Park.