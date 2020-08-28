March 30, 1934 to August 19, 2020

Nancy died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of August 19th after a long battle with COPD and lung cancer.

Nancy was born on March 30th in Muscatine, IA, to Milo and Marion (Galpin) Templeman. She was the oldest of two girls: her sister Judy came along 18 months later, and they soon became the best of friends. At the age of 12, Nancy discovered the St. Louis Cardinals on the radio and became a loyal lifelong fan.

Nancy, with then husband, Warren Froehner, and their two oldest children, Chris and Tim, moved from Iowa to China Lake in 1959 and proceeded to have two more children, Mike and Julie. After their divorce, Nancy married Ron Vetter and they had a daughter, Natalie.

Nancy’s passions were her family, her church, and the Cardinals. She spent many an hour volunteering in classrooms, attending plays, recitals, or sporting events for her children and grandchildren. Nancy was the organist, choir director, and most recently, Eucharistic lay minister for her church. She couldn’t wait until spring when training camp would open and she could start watching baseball!

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Milo and Marion Templeman, her stepmother Ozelle Templeman, her husband Ron Vetter, and her daughter Natalie. She is survived by her sister Judy (Laddie) Koland of Christiansburg, VA; her son Chris Froehner of Bakersfield, CA; son Tim (Brenda) Froehner of Ridgecrest, CA; son Mike (Melissa) Froehner of Atascadero, CA; daughter Julie (Randy) Dorman of El Segundo, CA; her grandchildren, Travis Froehner of Las Vegas, NV; Ryan Delgado of El Segundo, CA; Lauren (Daniel) Widlowski of Sunnyvale, CA; Stephanie Froehner of Los Angeles, CA; Nikolaus Froehner of Santa Rosa, CA ; Michael Delgado of El Segundo, CA; Kelsea Froehner of Astoria, NY, and – her recent great pleasure – first great-grandson, Wilder Widlowski of Sunnyvale, CA. She is also survived by numerous other relatives who will miss her quick wit and consistent encouragement.

Services will be postponed until most of the bans are lifted and friends and family can gather together again to sing and hug, two things very important to Nancy. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you make donations in her name to either Christ the King Building Fund, or a lung or cancer charity of your choice.