Donovan Todd Couch, 29, was born December 31, 1990.

Donovan was a longtime resident of Taft, CA, passed away unexpectedly August 20, 2020. Donovan (DT) was born in Bakersfield, Ca and raised in Taft, Ca.

DT is the son of Gina Couch (James Black) and the late Johnny Couch JR. He is the grandson of Brenda Alldredge and the late James Alldredge, Judy Couch and the late John Couch Sr. He is also survived by his Aunt and Uncle Jody and Brian O’dell, Clay and the late Dawn Wright. Cousins: Zackary, Mariaha, and Brittlynn O’Dell. Bailey and Nick Rodman, Kaimbrea wright and Kade Wright.

DT loved animals, especially his dog Layla. He loved being with his family and friends. His love for reading took him on adventures. He loved hanging out with his friends Enus and Taylor Estrada. He was a proud member of the Bakersfield Bernie Sanders Headquarters where he met lots of amazing friends. He loved playing video games online with his cousin and friend Zackary. DT brought so much love and joy to his mom, grandma, and so many who knew him.

DT is the light in his mom’s eyes. He loved staying up late watching The Flash, DC’s legends of Tomorrow. Every Tuesday and Wednesday’s were dedicated to watching AEW Wrestling with his favorite person, his mom.

DT will be remembered for his gentleness, grace, and kindness towards all he met. DT will truly be missed by al who knew him.

Donovan will Forever and Always be in our hearts. Forever his mommy’s Donovan Bug.

Services will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Erickson and Brown Funeral Home in Taft, CA.