Lottie Eva Kennedy passed away on 8/28/20, in Ridgecrest, California, at age 94.

Born January 18, 1926 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to George and Daisy Libbey, Lottie exuded creativity, playfulness, and a go-get-’em attitude that she shared with family, friends, and students.

A life-long Presbyterian, she held a master’s degree in Theology from Marquette University. Being fluent in Greek, Latin, and Hebrew, Lottie studied the Bible in its original languages. For decades, she was an educator of languages and Biblical studies. She was well-read in all the classics, from poets, playwrights, philosophers, and satirists.

As a world traveler, Lottie visited many key regions pivotal to the history of Christianity. She remained physically active well into her later years: she climbed the stairs of the Parthenon at age 80, rode a camel to the Egyptian pyramids, and experienced the countries of Russia, Israel, Turkey, Jordan, and Italy.

Married to Dave Kennedy (d. 1989) for 46 years, Lottie helped run the family businesses of Kennedy Recording Studios and Dave’s various show bands. While raising their six children, Lottie actively participated in show business, television and radio performances.

Over nearly a century, Lottie lived through the Great Depression, WWII, and the advancement of technology. She was a poet, a writer, and a painter. In her spare time, she loved working puzzles, playing cribbage and Scrabble, and watching Jeopardy and the Green Bay Packers.

She is survived by her six children, David, Diane, Darryl, Douglas, Dean, and Duane; her sister Theresa, brother-in-law James Snyder; grandchildren Rhett Lowney, Jesse and Kern Sigala, Tanya Wexler, Natalie Kennedy, Corey, CJ, and Kaylee Kennedy; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be announced at a later date after COVID restrictions are lifted.

Lottie was a remarkable woman who lived life to the fullest and who was passionate about education. Her bold enthusiasm influenced the lives of many. Donations in her memory may be sent to any educational organization of your choosing.

And because Lottie loved and appreciated Shakespeare:

"To die, to sleep — to sleep, perchance to dream — ay, there's the rub, for in this sleep of death, what dreams may come."