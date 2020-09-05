Myron Frank King, loving husband and father, passed away on August 16, 2020, in Ridgecrest, California. He was 92 years old. He was born on May 19, 1928 in Atlanta, Georgia. He served in the US Navy during World War II, and married Cornelia Joe on April 14, 1963 in Oakland, California.

Myron worked for most of his career at TWA, after which he retired and continued to work at the travel office at NAWC China Lake.

He was a member of Ridgecrest Calvary Chapel.

He enjoyed golfing, gardening, travelling, and working with his hands.

Myron was preceded in death by his eldest son Kenneth. He is survived by his wife, Cornelia King, his children, Gary, James, Connie, and Walter, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

Myron donated his body to science and due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of life ceremony won’t be held at this time.