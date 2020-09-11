January 12, 1952 - August 31, 2020

Yolanda Koch, age 68, Beautiful and loving wife, mother and grandmother went to be with our Lord August 31, 2020.

Yolanda was born on January 12, 1952 in Mission, TX to Concepcion and Consuelo Bocanegra. She was the seventh born of eleven children. After moving to California, she would go on to work, raise her children, and attend school full time. In 1992 Yolanda graduated and received her Bachelors of Science in Business administration. Yolanda married her soulmate and partner for life, Kevin Koch, on July 17, 1993 in Nevada. Yolanda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was very proud of her family and she always made time for everyone. Yolanda loved holidays and family get-togethers because spending time with her family was very important to her. All her children were proud to call her mom. Yolanda was known for her feisty, yet good sense of humor. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

Survived by: her husband Kevin Koch, children: Laura McManus-Stout, Melissa Hernandez, Gena Pantoja, Anthony Placencia, Rose Placencia. sibling: Adrian Bocanegra, Oscar Bocanegra, Ramiro Bocanegra, Magdalena Sanchez, Thelma Munoz, and Linda Bocanegra. Grandchildren: John McManus, Amanda McManus, Megan McManus, Morgan McManus, Ashley Douglas, Amber Doerges, Steve Doerges, Jonell Saenz, Kimberly Silva, Alden Burk, Bailey Burk, Antonio Pantoja, Angelina Placencia, Autumn Placencia, Daniel Placencia, Sophia Zade, Brodey Zade, Kennady Zade, Isaiah Placencia. Great Grandchildren: Jocelyn, Ellena, Peyton, Savannah, Harlow, James, Mya, Bentley, Lilian. Yolanda is preceded by her parents Concepción and Consuelo Bocanegra, daughter Lisa Doerges. Brothers Hector Bocenegra, Conceptions Jr Bocanegra. Sisters: Ofelia Lohr, Olga Conteras, Terri Placencia, and Niece Shawn Placencia.

While Yolanda’s family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Yolanda in a way that honors her spirit in a Celebration of Life Ceremony Friday, September 11, 2020 Place: Yolanda’s residence. For more information or questions please reach (760) 876-0504.





