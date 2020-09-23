January 4, 1938 - September 18, 2020

Dorothy “Dot” Louise Walrath (82) was born January 4, 1938 in Kellyville, Oklahoma to Jack and Dera McMahon and passed peacefully with family by her side on September 18, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA. Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother, Dwayne McMahon, and sister, Betty Dover.

She is survived by her brother, Bobby Darrell McMahon, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; her former husband and friend, Charles Walrath, of Derby Acres; two sons, Darren Walrath and daughter-in-law Sandra, Dennis Walrath and daughter in law Sindy. Her five grandchildren and their significant others, Kaylene and husband Justin, Cassie and boyfriend Sam, Haley, Jynnifer and husband Jared, Christopher and wife Lacey. Also, her eight great-grandchildren, Halie, Lily, Hadlee, Deegan, Dylan, Kennedy, Tryson, Taylee, and many other nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins. She is also survived by her special longtime friends, Julie Watts, Carol Rhoden, Linda (Trixie) Hodges, Suzie Baker, and many others.

Dorothy moved from Oklahoma to California where she went to school at Lincoln Junior High and Taft Union High School. She became such great friends with Shirley Simmons that they became just like sisters. She then met and married Charles and had two sons where they built their house together in Derby Acres. Following that, she began working at Midway School in Fellows, CA. as a teacher’s aide and continued there for over 15 years. After retirement, she enjoyed making crafts where she later opened her own craft store in downtown Taft. She also started volunteering at Unity Thrift & Outreach Dog Rescue, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She had a love of bowling at the old Best Bowl where she bowled in several leagues and enjoyed spending time with Wilma Faye, Loretta “Red” Yaws and Lawana Best among many other friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the following: the staff at Brookdale Riverwalk Senior Living for all their kind help and care with Dorothy; especially her friend, Mable, whom she loved dearly, the staff members at DaVita Dialysis, her doctor, Dr. Wahi, her home assistance aides Jeannie Mayo, Denise Hiracheta, Susan Wagner and Carol Newkirk for taking care of her two four legged babies Boots and Whiskers who she loved and missed so much. They would also like to thank Angie Milner at Greenlawn and Pastors Tom White and Joey Pittman whom she loved and admired.

Graveside services will be held at the West Side District Cemetery, Taft on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please send your donations to one of Dorothy’s favorite charities: Unity Thrift & Outreach Dog Rescue or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

