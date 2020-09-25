Debra “Debbie” Jo Burgwald passed away at the age of 61 on September 17, at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Debbie was born in Pittsburg, PA on April 26, 1959. Her family eventually moved to California, where later in life she met Gary at Saddleback Lanes in Mission Viejo. The couple was together for five years before settling down, they had one child, Cody, in January 1986.

Debbie and her family then moved to Ridgecrest, CA, where she worked at a hospital in town as well as at DART as a job coach. She retired in 2018.

Debbie, a cat-lover, was a very compassionate person who loved to help others. At the same time, she was also a very competitive person who loved bowling. Debbie loved cooking, her famous dish was spaghetti, where she spent all day in the kitchen making sure the recipe was just right.

And despite the hardships that Debbie faced in life, she always had a smile on her face.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Gary Burgwald, her son, Cody, and her sister, Trisha.

Services will be held at the Ridgecrest Cemetery on October 1 at 10 a.m.