It is with extreme sadness to announce Robert Allen Carroll lost his battle with cancer Thursday, September 24, 2020, at age 58.

Bob was a master electrician that loved his work and was highly respected, which led him to open his own company Carroll Electric which provided expert services to the China Lake Naval Base and surrounding communities.

He was a Medic in the Army Reserves from 1980-1984.

His passion was his family and spending time with his grandchildren, He loved the Lord. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, off-roading, playing and watching golf, football and the Raiders.

He is survived by his wife Lisa D. Carroll, sons Matthew Carroll, Michael Hardison and 5 grandchildren, Sister Lisa M. Carroll and Brother James Carroll. He is preceded in death by his parents Clay and Charlotte Carroll.

We are having a Celebration of Life (Protest against Cancer) on October 10, 11 a.m. at 4240 Sydnor Ave. Ridgecrest, Ca. (Brother Jim’s) please come and join us.

He was deeply loved and will be missed.





