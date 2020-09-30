Robert Eugene Burke passed away in Ridgecrest, California on September 20, 2020 at age 94. Robert was born on November 3,1925 in Marshalltown, Iowa to Thomas Burke and Pearl Canady. Robert, also lovingly known as “Bob” and “Papa Bob,” made his home in Ridgecrest, California for the last 19 years. Orphaned at the age of 8, he attended Marshalltown public schools and upon his high school graduation in May 1943 he enlisted as an Apprentice Seaman and entered the V-12 College Training Program. Following his accelerated wartime coursework at Wabash College, the University of Notre Dame and the U.S. Naval Midshipmen’s School New York, he received his Commission as an Ensign and became a leader of men at the tender age of 19. By 1947, he had decided to make the Navy his career and a young U.S. Army Air Corps widow his bride. He and his beloved May Frances “Tottie” Daughenbaugh were married for 49 years before her death to cancer in 1996.

In his Navy career, he crossed the Pacific from West to East on a 128 foot wooden hull minesweeper, catapulted from a carrier, and submerged in a submarine. Robert attended the U.S. Navel Post Graduate School and earned a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering. His career includes duty aboard USS YMS-170, USS LST-827, USS Twining (DD-540), and USS Franklin D. Roosevelt (CVB-42). Additional tours on the staff Commander Service Force US Atlantic Fleet, Bureau of Ships, Washington, D.C., Portsmouth, and Long Beach Naval Shipyards and the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility, Yokosuka, Japan round out his 24 year Navy career.

Robert retired from the Navy in 1967 and moved to Lancaster, California where he was the Chief Engineer at Antelope Valley Hospital until 1970. For the next 12 years he owned and operated Westside Golf and Recreation Park in nearby Quartz Hill, as well as establishing a hot-air balloon port called Raven’s Roost.

In 2015 Robert closed the doors on the “Stars and Stripes” shop, a flag business he has owned and operated since 1959.

Robert joined the Military Officers Association of American California Council of Chapters (Cal-MOAA, formerly known as TROA) in1968 and served as President in 2004 and 2005. He served on the Executive Committee as the Cal-MOAA website administrator until 2010. He was instrumental in the founding of the Greater Antelope Valley Chapter formed and chartered in 1972 holding the office of President, Vice President, and Secretary as well as several offices throughout his 42 year affiliation. From 2007 to 2018 Robert served as President of the United States Naval Reserve Midshipmen’s School Alumni Group, New York, NY., an organization that represents the 25,000 plus WWII graduates of 26 classes 1940-45 and were commissioned Ensigns, USNR.

Robert met Maria Morris, a retired Sierra Sands teacher, in 2000 over their shared love of African Grey parrots. They fell in love and married in 2001. Together they made a life they loved that included travel, cruises, reunions, photography, pets, and blended family.

Robert is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Burke, mother, Pearl Canady, sisters, Pauline Tilton and Ethyl Barnivek, daughter, Michaele Ebbe Palmer, and son-in-law Gerald Hopkins. He is survived by his wife, Maria Morris-Burke, his daughter, Deidre Burke-Hopkins, son-in-law Mel Palmer, granddaughter, Monique Mejia, grandson, David Kerr, great-granddaughters, Arianna Mejia and Kiera Savala. Additional survivors include his stepchildren, John Morris (Rhea), John Markley, Jr. (Kym), Kristi Nielsen (Linda), Dawn Schiller, and, step-grandchildren, Jade Schiller-Bristol, Danica Nielsen, and Eric. Nielsen

Robert will be interned at Arlington Memorial Cemetery with full military honors.








