Joseph Leonard Hall passed August 25, 2020, at 5:36 p.m. Born to Marge and Howard Hall of Freehold New Jersey on October 2nd, 1956 — He was 63 years old and left this Earthly plain much too soon. We miss him every minute of every day.

Joe was the baby of the Hall family. Youngest brother of Bill, Brian, and Bruce Hall. Husband to Marie Odette. Father to Vickie. Father in Law to Chesli. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, brother and sister in laws, cousins, aunts, and uncles and so many, countless others. He was a friend to everyone he met. He was an all-around fun guy, joker, cool dude, and cats loved him.

Graduate of Marlboro High, class of 1974, Joe joined the Air Force. During that time, he met Marie Odette Michaud, and they were married in 1976. They had their daughter Vickie in 1978. The family moved to Ridgecrest CA, and Joe worked at China Lake NAWS for over 20 years.

Joe was diagnosed in the mid- 1990’s with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS). He was a strong man, that met the disease head-on. He chose to face the many issues he encountered throughout this horrible disease with levity, laughter, and sarcasm. Something that those from the outside looking in couldn’t understand. He sought to ease others concerns, feelings, and sorrow regarding his condition. Even though he was the one suffering, he made sure that others were OK. A very rare individual.

So, with immense pain and grief, I write this to let all of you know that a wonderful human being has passed. There is truly a void that will never again be filled. He was such a tremendously decent human being. He leaves behind all of us that will miss him with so much intensity. He has become part of the Universe. How I wish you were here…