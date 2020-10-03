Joy Cottrell Ashlock died at the age of 69 on September 19, 2020, at the Palmdale Regional Hospital.

Joy was born in Waynesboro, Tennessee on May 10, 1951. She lived in Tennessee for nearly 40 years before making the move to California. Joy found her way to Ridgecrest in 1991.

She graduated from Fillmore High School in 1969 and retired as a bookkeeper in August 1991.

Joy is survived by her brother Keith Cottrell, sister Delphene Edwards, sister Shirley Cromwell, sister Maunie Waters, husband Roy Ashlock, Sr., stepdaughter Jennifer Ova, stepson Roy Ashlock, stepdaughter Kristin Powell, stepson Andrew Ashlock, as well as seven step-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.

Joy's burial will be at the Bardsdale Cemetery, next to her mother, at a future date. A memorial will take place on October 10, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Inyokern Baptist Church.







