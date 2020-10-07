On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Mary Ruth Moore passed away in Ridgecrest, CA surrounded by her family. Born on November 21, 1950, in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Bill and Helen Moore, she grew up in Ridgecrest and graduated from Burroughs High School (‘68.)

A lifelong learner, she earned her BA, an MA from Cal State Hayward and remained an avid reader. The greatest mom of all time, Mary was a loving mother to four children. A doting grandma, she enjoyed sending special gifts to her grandkids. Industrious, she worked as a human resources specialist for nearly 40 years, including 30 for the federal government.

A runner and workout enthusiast, she rarely took a day off from exercise, even during chemo treatment. A people’s person, her radiant smile and friendly personality warmed every room. Preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Helen, and her brother Bill, she is survived by her sisters, Monica, Vicki, and Nancy, her four children Lance, Zenobia, Louis, and Zoey, daughter-in-law Ciciley, and grandchildren, Brianna, Cody, Amaya, Grant, Isla, and a great-grandchild William.





