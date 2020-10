Graveside Service at West Side Cemetery District on October 14



Rhudeane Mills, a resident of Taft, passed away on October 5th, 2020, at the age of 96. A Graveside Service will be held at West Side Cemetery District on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. Services have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Taft.