Carolyn Jean Durvin (AKA Little Deer) passed away on Sunday, October 4th at Bakersfield Memorial hospital due to complications from cancer. She was born on November 21st 1953 in Mount Airy, North Carolina, to the late Eugene Clifford & Mallie May Emerson. She was preceded in death by her husband William Alan Durvin, her brother Buddy Ray Bowman, brother Jerry Donald Emerson and son Hank Joseph Martin. She is survived by her son Marcus & his wife Jakki, her son Maximilian, and her daughter Lisa & her partner Victor. Along with her grandchildren Rick, Heidi, Destiny, Delia, Elizabeth, and her great-granddaughter Victoria. She also leaves to mourn her brother Robert Prine and her sister Peggy Higgins. Services will be held at Holland & Lyons Mortuary on October 17th. Viewing 10-11 am. Service 11-noon, with burial directly following service.









