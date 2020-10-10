James Thomas Walters passed away on Oct 1, 2020. A devoted father and friend, Jimmy was happiest when telling jokes and making others around him laugh. Jimmy was an avid collector of all things Peanuts, loved listening to music and arguing about baseball, but what he enjoyed most of all in his life was spending time with his six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd, and leaves behind his mother, Memory, along with six brothers, one sister and multiple nieces and nephews. Jimmy is survived by his children, Christopher, Cori, and Charles as well as his grandchildren Austin, Noah, Maverick, Kaida, Roman, and Brooklyn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the National Kidney Foundation at https://www.kidney.org/donation.