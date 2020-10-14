The Lord is My Shepherd…

Joyce Louise Armstrong, 67, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Oct. 12, 2020, She passed away at her home in Ridgecrest, California, after her courageous battle with pancreatic cancer ended. Joyce was born on December 14, 1952, in New London, Connecticut, to parents Charles W. and Merlyn A. Huntley. After moving around with the military, her family settled in Ridgecrest, California where she was raised, attended Burroughs High School, and married her high school sweetheart, Kirk Ronald Armstrong, on July 25, 1969.

She was a homemaker much of her life and created a loving home where family often gathered and celebrated together listening to many “nana jokes.” She never met a stranger and welcomed and embraced all with warmth. Her listening ear invited all to share their troubles and stories, often quickly followed by advice meant to make you “better not bitter,” to grow closer to God, and increase your faith. She was a shining light.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Kirk R. Armstrong of 51 years; their three children, Christopher Charles Armstrong and wife Eleze, Kimberly Kathleen and husband Dr. Pedro Farinha, and Brian Kirk Armstrong; fourteen grandchildren, Chalyse, Curtis, and Cobi Armstrong, Hannah and Joshua Donahue; Moriah Muncy, Nathan, Joshua, Isabella and Grant Pax Farinha; Arabie Anderson, Bailey, Colbey and Shaylee Armstrong; and 3 great-grandchildren, Brantley and Rhett Armstrong and Everett Anderson; two sisters, Debi Creighton of Weldon and Doris Kelly of Ridgecrest, and brother Robert Duff of Texas. She was preceded in death by her brother Edward Duff of Ridgecrest/Kennedy Meadows.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her, but we know her soul is at peace in Heaven with God.

She has requested in lieu of flowers, that contributions be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research at http://support.pancan.org/goto/joycearmstrong.





