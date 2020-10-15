1938-2020







Vivian Louise Blanco age 82 was born January 17, 1938 and passed away October 9, 2020.

Vivian was preceded in death by her husband George Blanco, son Donald Blanco, son David Blanco, also 7 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by son Ronald Blanco, a daughter-in-law Debra Blanco White. Grandchildren Paul Blanco, Tiffany Upshaw (husband) Josh, Christopher Blanco (wife) Kristin, Scott Blanco (wife) Suzanne, and Katie Knight. She will also be missed by fifteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandson on the way, her sisters Frances and Sandy, plus many nieces and nephews.

Vivian spent many years involved in Cub Scouts and Westside Little League of Taft. She enjoyed camping, family vacations and hosting all the holiday and birthday celebrations.

Family meant everything to her and she touched us all in so many ways.

Viewing will be held and Erickson and Brown Funeral Home on October 22, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Westside District Cemetery, Taft on Friday October 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Pastor Tom White will officiate the service.

Reception to follow at 100 Loma Vista Ave. Taft, CA 93268.











