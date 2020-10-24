Patricia Carboni, 76, passed away on October 21, 2020, with her loving husband of 56 years, Louis Carboni, by her side.

Patricia was born in 1944 to Robert and Esma O'Neill in New Hampshire. She moved to Ridgecrest, CA when she was just a young girl and spent most of her remaining life in the beautiful Southern California desert. She was an accountant by trade but growing up she dreamed of fashion and had a hidden talent of sketching designs which was apparently a secret shared only with her sister. She loved to cook for friends and family especially those amazing Italian recipes handed down by the Carboni family.

She is survived by her husband, Lou; daughter, Karen; daughter, Sandra and son-in-law, Ryan.