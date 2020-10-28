It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Cornell E. Hall (January 8, 1939 – October 15, 2020). A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 30 at 11:00 AM at Holland and Lyons, 216 S. Norma St, Ridgecrest, CA 93555.

Cornell retired as a Chief in the United States Navy after 20 years of service on November 30, 1977. In 1978 Cornell moved his family, wife of thirty-nine years the late Mary Hall and two children to Vallejo, California. In November 1978 he went to work for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) as a Tractor Trailer Operator. In 1985, Cornell was promoted to Supervisor of Transportation. He retired from the USPS on December 30, 1999 after twenty years of service.

Upon retiring Cornell moved from Vallejo, CA to Ridgecrest, CA where he met and married Catherine Rogers, January 2, 2003.

Cornell leaves behind to cherish his memory: wife of seventeen years, Catherine Rogers-Hall; son, Darcy Hall (Barbara); daughter, Sharon Tyler (Donald); stepson, Pastor Eddie Thomas (Brenda); stepdaughter, Tina Thompson (Michael); sisters, Irene Dismuke and Patricia Freow (Ernie); brother, Bill Hall (Carolyn); grandchildren, Darnell Williams (Andrea); Shonell King (Steve), Steven Simpson, Brandon Hayes, Cheree Thomas, Amanda Thomas; Thomas Jackson, Eddie B. Thomas (Michelle), Scott Thomas, and Sandy Nguyen; great-grandchildren, Darnell Williams Jr., Cameron Williams, Alayna Johnson and David Rump, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Cornell will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.