Rubye Kokosenski passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Ridgecrest, CA. She was born on March 29, 1933, to George and Edna Cautrell in Brooken, Oklahoma, and was a longtime resident of Ridgecrest.

Rubye is preceded in death by her husband, Joeseph Kokosenski, and her sisters, Diana and Joyce.

Rubye retired from NOTS in the 70s. She enjoyed her retirement bowling and was an avid golfer. She loved her Dodgers.

She is survived by her son David Williams / Sheila, stepdaughter Shelan Bryson/ken, stepson Terry Kokosenski, all from Georgia, and step-grandson Christopher Newton, step-granddaughter Haley Newton. Many Nieces and Nephews, cousins.

To all the people that helped care for her, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to St.Jude's children’s hospital, in her name.

Services will be at Holland & Lyons mortuary Saturday, November 7 at 10 a.m. cemetery to follow.