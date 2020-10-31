Phydith Robert (Bob) Brown died suddenly at the age of 80 on August 2, 2020 at his residence. Bob was born on January 10, 1940 in Edisto Island, SC. His family moved to Bronx, NY where he graduated from Morris High School in 1959. Bob joined the US Army in 1959. He was stationed in San Francisco, CA and remained in California after his honorable discharge from the army in 1962.

Bob worked as a computer programmer and network analyst until his retirement from the Orange County Government. He moved to Ridgecrest, CA in September, 1999 and lived there until his death. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and long time companion, Emma J. Staton of Alexandria, VA, and his cousin George Robinson(Louise) of Charleston, SC. Bob leaves many friends in Ridgecrest, CA, New York and South Carolina to mourn his death.

A memorial service was held on October 10, 2020 in Alexandria, VA. Inurnment at Mount Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA at a later date.





